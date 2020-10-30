Home

John Mills

John Mills Notice
MILLS John Frederick
On October 28th, 2020
peacefully at his home in
St Annes-on-Sea, aged 84 years.
The dearly loved husband of Leoni,
loving father of
Nigel, Andrew and Mark and
a dear father in law and grandpa.

'Forever in our hearts'

Service and cremation to take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday November 13th
at 11.00 a.m.

Due to current circumstances
attendance is by invitation only.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers if
so desired, may be sent for
Crohns & Colitis UK c/o
and all further enquiries to

Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
