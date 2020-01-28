Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Resources
More Obituaries for John Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Newton

Notice Condolences

John Newton Notice
Newton John William John aged 80 years,
passed away peacefully at home
on 21st January 2020
surrounded by his loving family.
Loving husband of Kathleen,
father to Mandy, Johnny, Tammy and Cindy and his grandchildren and great grandchildren
also a big brother to Terry.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on
Thursday 30th January 2020
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Macmillan Nurses.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -