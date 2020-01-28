|
|
|
Newton John William John aged 80 years,
passed away peacefully at home
on 21st January 2020
surrounded by his loving family.
Loving husband of Kathleen,
father to Mandy, Johnny, Tammy and Cindy and his grandchildren and great grandchildren
also a big brother to Terry.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on
Thursday 30th January 2020
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Macmillan Nurses.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020