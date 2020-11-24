Home

O'HAGAN John Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Monday 2nd November 2020, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband
of Maureen, much loved dad
of Lisa, Andrea and John,
dear father in law of Stephen, Sean, and Val, cherished grandad of Emma, Miles, Jamie and Daryl and great grandad of Tanzi, Courtney, Oliver
and the late Curtis.
Service to be held at
St Teresa's Catholic Church, St George's Avenue, Cleveleys on Tuesday 1st December at 11:00am followed by burial at Christ Church, Meadows Avenue, Thornton. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Brian House Children's Hospice.
All donations
and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Thornton
Tel : 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020
