OVERS John Melliship Courageous to the end,
died peacefully at home on
Friday January 24th 2020,
aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husband of Pamela, father to Paul, Julie and her husband Dave, Gangan to Ruby
and brother to Joan.
All his family were everything to him and he will be loved and missed so much by them.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Friday February 7th at 3:00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
