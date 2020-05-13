|
|
|
SHARP John David It is with great sadness
after a short illness John
(ex-Civil Servant)
passed away on 3rd May 2020 aged 60 years.
The dearly loved husband of Julie,
a much loved daddy to Joshua, devoted son of George
and the late Catherine,
most precious brother to Susan, beloved son in law, brother in law and uncle to all his
nieces and nephews.
Forever in our hearts.
Donations in John's memory
may be given if so desired to the National Autistic Society via www.memorygiving.com/john
davidsharp
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 13, 2020