John Stephenson

John Stephenson Notice
STEPHENSON John Arthur John passed away peacefully at Annacliffe Residential Home, Blackpool on
Saturday 18th April 2020,
aged 94 years.
A dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Shirley,
a much loved brother of Eileen,
and the late Thomas, a wonderful brother in law of John and dear uncle of Kevin, Jenny, Stephen, Katie, Janet and Julie and a treasured great uncle of Alexander and Lydia.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers while they have a private funeral service on Monday 4th May 2020.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
287 Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TW. Tel: 01253 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020
