|
|
|
Tavernor John Montgomery On April 16th 2020, peacefully
in Alistre Lodge Nursing Home,
aged 87 years, and of Lytham.
The dearly loved husband of the late Mavis, loving father of John and Simon, dear father in law of Jackie and Rosalyn and a beloved grandad and great grandad.
"Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends"
Due to current circumstances the funeral service and interment will be for immediate family only.
Please hold the family in your thoughts and prayers on
Friday 24th April 2020.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent for St Cuthberts Church, Lytham c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020