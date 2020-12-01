|
|
|
TREASURE John Frederick On November 26th, 2020 peacefully in Victoria Hospital, aged 85 years
and of Moss Side, Lytham.
The very dearly loved husband
of Marilyn, dear father of Chris
and the late Claire and
a loving uncle of Jo and Sarah.
'A true gentleman -
loved and respected by many.'
Service and cremation to take place at Carleton Crematorium
on Friday December 11th
at 10.00 a.m.
Due to current circumstances attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, may be sent for
the Alzheimer's Society
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020