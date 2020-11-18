|
|
|
TURTLE John On Thursday 5th November 2020 sadly passed away with Covid in Victoria Hospital, Blackpool.
He will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and friends.
Cremation only will take place on Friday 20th November 2020
at 8.30. The hearse will pass
The Saddle and Boars Head around 8 o'clock if anyone wishes to pay their respects to John.
A memorial service will take place at a later and safer time for his family, relatives and all his friends to pay their respects to John.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020