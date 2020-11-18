Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Turtle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Turtle

Notice Condolences

John Turtle Notice
TURTLE John On Thursday 5th November 2020 sadly passed away with Covid in Victoria Hospital, Blackpool.
He will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and friends.
Cremation only will take place on Friday 20th November 2020
at 8.30. The hearse will pass
The Saddle and Boars Head around 8 o'clock if anyone wishes to pay their respects to John.
A memorial service will take place at a later and safer time for his family, relatives and all his friends to pay their respects to John.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -