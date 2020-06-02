Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for John Whittle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Whittle

Notice Condolences

John Whittle Notice
WHITTLE John Passed away peacefully in
Trinity Hospice on Wednesday
27th May 2020, aged 75 years.
Devoted husband to Linda,
loving dad to Tracy and a
cherished grandad to Lauren.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton
Crematorium on Tuesday
9th June at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquires to J P Dell Funeral
Directors, 168 Poulton Road,
Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -