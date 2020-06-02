|
WHITTLE John Passed away peacefully in
Trinity Hospice on Wednesday
27th May 2020, aged 75 years.
Devoted husband to Linda,
loving dad to Tracy and a
cherished grandad to Lauren.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton
Crematorium on Tuesday
9th June at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquires to J P Dell Funeral
Directors, 168 Poulton Road,
Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 2, 2020