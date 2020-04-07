|
|
|
WOOD John Trevor On Monday March 30th,
Trevor passed away
peacefully in
Trinity Hospice.
The dearly loved husband of Kath. Loving dad to Barry, father-in-law to Anne and dear grandad to Grace. He will be sadly missed by family and many friends.
Thanks to all the staff at
Trinity Hospice.
Family flowers only.
Donations to either RNLI Fleetwood or Trinity Hospice
will be appreciated c/o
T.H. Fenton Funerals, 27 - 28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DX,
tel. 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020