Wynburg John Henry Passed away peacefully
at Lancaster Royal Infirmary
on Thursday 5th November 2020.
The dearly loved Husband
of the late Joyce.
A much loved Dad to Michael
also a dear Father in Law of Mary and Grandad to
Sinead and Melissa.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St John's Church, Pilling on Tuesday 24th November at 1.30pm. Numbers will be limited due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society C/o and
all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020