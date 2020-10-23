|
|
|
BURKE Joseph Terence
(Terry) Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 14th October, aged 84.
Devoted husband of Daniela. Loving Father of
Sarah and Richard.
Loving Grandfather, Uncle,
Great Uncle, Father-in-Law, Brother-in-Law and
Brother of the late Brian.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 5th November at 11:00am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, St. Anne's, followed by a private family burial at Lytham Park Cemetery.
Due to the current restrictions, attendance at the service will
be by invitation only.
Terry will be sadly missed
by all his friends and family.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made to British Heart Foundation, Prostate Cancer UK or RNLI.
Any enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home, Blackpool.
Tel: 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020