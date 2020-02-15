|
|
|
Burns Joseph (Joe) Joseph sadly passed away at Nightingale's Care Home on Monday 10th February.
Joseph was a deeply loved Husband to Kathleen, and loving father to Michelle, Karen and Paul also a deeply missed Grandy to Christian, Louis, Antonie, Leanne, Natalie, Craig, Ashley and Laura aswell as Great Grandy to Georgia.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 21st February at 1.15pm, at Poulton New Cemetery chapel followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be made to 'Dementia UK' and
'The Royal British Legion' c/o and all further enquiries please to
T H Fenton 27/28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DX 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020