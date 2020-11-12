|
|
|
CONNOLLY Josephine Passed away peacefully in The Willows Care Home on Wednesday November 4th 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved aunt to all her nephews and nieces. Requiem Mass to be held at Our Lady Of The Assumption Catholic Church, Common Edge Road on Tuesday November 24th at 12:00 noon followed by burial at Carleton Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Almost Home Dog Rescue. All donations and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020