|
|
|
Pomfret Josie On 23rd September 2020,
Josie aged 85 years,
beloved wife of the late Gordon,
a dearly loved Mum, Mother in Law, Grandma, Jo Jo, Sister and Auntie.
Please note due the current climate attendance
is by invitation only.
Service at St. Paul's Church, Marton on Friday 9th October 2020 at 2:15pm prior
to a private cremation
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be
sent via the internet for
The Stroke Association.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020