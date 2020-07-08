|
|
|
ARTHUR Joyce
(née Higgins) Joyce (aged 88) beloved wife of the late Norman, mum to Sue, Mick and Anne Marie and Mother-in-law of the late Ant. Sister to Doreen Carter
formerly of Bispham,
who died in the same week.
A loved Aunt and Great Aunt.
Died on Saturday 27th June 2020 in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Joyce moved to Blackpool from Pontefract with her family in 1953. She worked at the Odeon, Premium Bonds from its inception, and later worked at Symbol Biscuits for many years. After retirement she was a founder member of Victoria Hospital Welcomers team and keen participant in Blackpool Grand Theatre mailing team. Joyce was an enthusiastic member of St John Vianney's Over 50s club and of Holy Cross keep fit group. Over the years she gave out many hand knitted scarves which raised hundreds of pounds for charity. Every Thursday and Saturday lunchtime she was to be found in Yorkshire Fisheries.
Thank you to Wards 35 and 11 at BVH, Clifton Hospital and Park View Nursing Home for looking after her this last few months.
At this time we are unable to hold a big funeral but donations if wished can be made to Trinity Hospice, Low Moor Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 0BG. Thank you
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 8, 2020