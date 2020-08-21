Home

Joyce Frankland Notice
FRANKLAND (Née Greenhough)
Joyce Surrounded by her loving family, peacefully in Trinity Hospice
on Wednesday August 5th,
aged 87 years.
Treasured wife of Stanley,
dearly loved mother of
Deb and John, doting grandma
of Laura, Lewis, Rosie and Maddy, besotted great grandma of Hattie, dearly missed sister of Tom and Peter, sister-in-law of Carole
and many other "in-laws"
and friends in
Lancashire and Liverpool.
"In my life, I've loved them all"
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Friday August 28th at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu, if desired to Trinity Hospice.
Donations and
all enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020
