GOLBY Joyce With great sadness we announce the death of Joyce, who passed away peacefully at home on
Thursday, August 13th 2020
aged 94 years.
Much loved wife of the late Bill, beloved mother of Jennifer and Andrew and loving grandma
of Natalie, Robert, Charlotte, Rebecca and Ross.
Private service only because
of the current restrictions,
at St Chad's Church on
Thursday 27th August 2020
at 1pm prior to cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations welcomed to
The Alzheimer's Society
c/o and all enquiries to
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Services
48/50 Station Road,
Poulton le Fylde
FY6 7JQ.
Tel 01253 885858
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020