|
|
|
JONES Joyce Ramsden Passed away in the care
of her loving family on
Monday 7th September 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Clifford,
much loved mother
of Ian and Andrew,
mother in law of Carol-Ann,
cherished grandma of
Benjamin and Daniel.
Joyce will be sadly missed
by all her friends and family.
Funeral service will take place at
Poulton Methodist Church
followed by committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Blackpool. Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 11, 2020