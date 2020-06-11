|
|
|
Carter Judith Passed away on the 3rd of June, after an incredibly brave
fight against cancer.
She will be so greatly missed by all her family and friends but her joy of life will live on in our memories.
The service and cremation will be held on the 19th June at
Lytham Park Crematorium
(the hearse will leave
her house at 12.10).
Donations in memory of Judith can be given to The Shakespeare Hospice or Cancer Research UK via J Deeley and Son Funeral Directors, 322-4 Kenilworth Road, Balsall Common,
Coventry, CV7 7ER
(Telephone: 01676 534237).
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 11, 2020