|
|
|
Clarke Judith Irene Passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday 26th May 2020.
Loving sister of John and Howard and a much loved aunt of Leanna, Danielle, Alicia, Joseph and Louise.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A private funeral for close family will take place on Wednesday
17th June at Fleetwood Cemetery at 11am.
If you would like to pay your respects, it is possible to stand at the cemetery gates as the cortege arrives.
Floral tributes if desired should be sent to be sent to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool at the latest by 9:15 am on the day of the funeral.
All enquiries to:
Co-op funeralcare, Fleetwood.
Tel 772111.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 13, 2020