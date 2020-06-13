Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Fleetwood
135 Poulton Rd
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AP
01253 772 111
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Clarke

Notice Condolences

Judith Clarke Notice
Clarke Judith Irene Passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday 26th May 2020.
Loving sister of John and Howard and a much loved aunt of Leanna, Danielle, Alicia, Joseph and Louise.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A private funeral for close family will take place on Wednesday
17th June at Fleetwood Cemetery at 11am.
If you would like to pay your respects, it is possible to stand at the cemetery gates as the cortege arrives.
Floral tributes if desired should be sent to be sent to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool at the latest by 9:15 am on the day of the funeral.
All enquiries to:
Co-op funeralcare, Fleetwood.
Tel 772111.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -