Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
09:30
Carleton Crematorium
Blackpool
Julie Pass

Julie Pass Notice
PASS Julie Passed away peacefully at
Trinity Hospice on
Sunday 29th December 2019.
Julie was a deeply loved wife to Walter, also a devoted mum to Kerry and Dawn, a loving Daughter to Anne and a much loved Nanny.
Julie will be truly missed by all
of her family and friends alike.
Julie's funeral service will take place on Thursday 16th January 2019 at 9.30am,
Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool.
Family flowers only, donations can be made in Julie's memory to 'Trinity Hospice' who provided such care for Julie.
All further enquiries please,
to Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
