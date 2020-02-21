|
|
|
Brown June
(Retired Teacher -
Layton Primary School) Passed away in the
Alexandra Nursing Home,
Poulton le Fylde,
on Tuesday 21st January 2020.
June, aged 77 years.
"June will be very sadly missed and always loved by all of her
family and friends."
Her funeral service and cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Friday 28th February 2020
at 9.30am.
Flowers welcome.
All floral tributes and further enquiries please to:
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020