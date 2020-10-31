|
Cardwell June
(nee Smith)
20th May, 1934 -
24th October, 2020.
Suddenly but peacefully in
Clifton Hospital, Lytham.
Devoted wife of the late Robert, beloved mum of Julie, Philip and Michael. Cherished grandma, mother in law and auntie.
Private cremation at Lytham Crematorium on 6th November.
Leaving from June's home
at 12.40pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Dementia Research
and Trinity Hospice.
Any enquiries to
Co op Funeral Care,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool 01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020