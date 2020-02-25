|
|
|
Hodgkinson-Gaffney June Passed away peacefully with her family around her on
February 2nd 2020,
aged 84 years.
She is reunited with her
beloved husband Bernard
and she will be sadly missed by
her family and all who knew her.
Funeral Service at
St. Theresa's RC Church,
Thornton Cleveleys on
Tuesday 3rd March 2020
at 1pm followed by burial in
Carleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
but donations welcome for the
M.S. Society c/o
the Funeral Directors.
All donations and enquiries to
Box Bros Ltd
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020