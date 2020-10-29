Home

Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
June McKenzie

June McKenzie Notice
McKENZIE
June
(née Farrimond)
Former professional Ice Skater and Nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital Passed away after a short illness on October 8th 2020, aged 84 years,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
also a dear daughter, mum and grandma (nana cats).
June will be sadly missed by all her family, and her many friends.

Service and Cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday November 3rd 2020 at 2pm. No flowers please,
donations if so desired to RSPB
and Local Nature Reserves.

All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service, 2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde, tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020
