WILLIAMS June Peacefully in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
24 December 2019, June,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving mother of Jonathan,
dear mother in law of Rebecca, treasured grandma of Luca. June's funeral will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Marton on Wednesday 22 January 2020 at 1pm followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alzheimers UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool
Tel 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020