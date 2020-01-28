Home

JONES (Karen Ann) On Monday 20th January 2020, peacefully whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Karen
passed away aged 61 years.
Devoted mother to Matthew,
loving sister to Chris and
a much loved auntie to
Astoria & Naomi.
Karen will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.
Rest In Peace.
Funeral Service will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Saturday 8th February 2020
at 12:15pm.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road,
East Thornton Cleveleys,
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
