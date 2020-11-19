Home

Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Kathleen Davidson

Kathleen Davidson Notice
DAVIDSON Kathleen Margaret Passed away peacefully
on November 13th, 2020,
at Victoria House Care Home
of Poulton-le-Fylde,
aged 96 years.
Dearly loved wife
of the late Ronald,
a much-loved auntie,
and a great friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and Interment at
St Michaels Parish Church,
Weeton on Wednesday
November 25th at 1.30pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired, for Weeton Parish Church.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020
