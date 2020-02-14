|
|
|
DAWSON Kathleen Passed away peacefully
aged 93 years
on 26th of January 2020 in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Kathleen was a much loved daughter, sister and aunt.
Her funeral service will be held
at Bispham All Hallows
Parish Church, on Tuesday
25th February at 1pm, followed by interment in the church cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu to the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave, Cleveleys, FY5 3JG
Tel: 01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020