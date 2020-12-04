|
|
|
HOLDEN Kathleen Mary Peacefully at home on
Tuesday 24th November 2020,
aged 90 years young.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Ken,
much loved mother of Paul,
Lynn, Christine and David,
a dear mother-in-law and
devoted grandma and
great grandma.
Service and cremation to be
held at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes on Tuesday
8th December at 3:30pm.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice, Blackpool.
All enquiries and
donations please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 01253 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020