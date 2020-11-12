|
HOWARD Kathleen
(Nee Balme) Peacefully on 1st November 2020, at New Victoria Nursing Home and formerly of Freckleton,
Kath, aged 90 years.
The dearly loved mother of the late Glen, a much respected parishioner of Holy Cross
Church, Cub Mistress and
Superintendent of Sunday School.
Will be so sadly missed by
all of her friends and
congregation at Holy Cross.
Funeral Service will be held at Holy Cross Church on Wednesday 18th November 2020 at 2.15pm followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium. Service will be live streamed due to limited numbers.
Family flowers only, donations in Kathleen's memory can be made to Holy Cross Church.
Enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Blackpool. Tel. 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020