Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Matthews

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Matthews Notice
Matthews Kathleen
(nee Johnson) Born on Marton Moss in 1944 Kathleen passed away on 7th November 2020 in Royal Blackburn Hospital, dear Wife of Roy Matthews and the late Les Wright, Sister of Margaret and Sheila, Aunt of Diane, Jennifer, Lynette and Lucy, Great Aunt of Oliver, Austin and Hugo.
Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Thursday 26th November 2020 at 12:30 PM. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent direct for North West Air Ambulance Appeal, enquiries
To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service, Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -