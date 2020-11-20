|
|
|
Matthews Kathleen
(nee Johnson) Born on Marton Moss in 1944 Kathleen passed away on 7th November 2020 in Royal Blackburn Hospital, dear Wife of Roy Matthews and the late Les Wright, Sister of Margaret and Sheila, Aunt of Diane, Jennifer, Lynette and Lucy, Great Aunt of Oliver, Austin and Hugo.
Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Thursday 26th November 2020 at 12:30 PM. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent direct for North West Air Ambulance Appeal, enquiries
To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service, Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020