|
|
|
MILLS Kathleen Mary Passed away suddenly,
but peacefully at home
on Friday 21st February 2020,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Edward and Emma, loving mother in law of Pam and Dave, cherished grandma of Oliver, Matthew and Benjamin and a dear sister of John and Dorothy.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium Chapel, Blackpool on Monday 16th March at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Woodland Trust. All donations and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton Tel 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020