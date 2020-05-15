Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Mitchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mitchinson

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Mitchinson Notice
MITCHINSON Kathleen On Sunday 10th May 2020 whilst in Clifton Hospital Kathleen passed away aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter, much loved mum to Leslie, Robert, Walter, Kathryn, Sandra and the late Derek, a loving mother in law, grandmother and
great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.

A private family burial will take place at Fleetwood Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date where all will be most welcome to attend.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, are to RNLI Fleetwood through memorygiving.com c/o

J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS Tel 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -