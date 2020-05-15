|
|
|
MITCHINSON Kathleen On Sunday 10th May 2020 whilst in Clifton Hospital Kathleen passed away aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter, much loved mum to Leslie, Robert, Walter, Kathryn, Sandra and the late Derek, a loving mother in law, grandmother and
great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
A private family burial will take place at Fleetwood Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date where all will be most welcome to attend.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, are to RNLI Fleetwood through memorygiving.com c/o
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS Tel 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 15, 2020