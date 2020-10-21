Home

O'CONNELL Kathleen (Kath) On Wednesday 14th October 2020 sadly Kath passed away at home aged 82 years.
Devoted wife of Mike, mum to Michele and Mandy, Nan to Siobhan and Sam, Mother in law to Ken and Scott.
"Kath will be greatly missed and always loved by all of her family and friends".
Due to the current restrictions Kath's funeral service will be for immediate family only. Please keep Kath's family in your thoughts and prayers, on Tuesday 27th October 2020 at 10.30am.
No flowers by request please donations in memory of Kath to: Deaf Blind UK - National Centre for Deafblindness, John & Lucille van Geest Place, Cygnet Road, Hampton, Peterborough. PE7 8FD.
All further enquiries please to Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool. FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020
