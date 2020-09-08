|
|
|
Raby Kathleen Passed away peacefully
on 28th August 2020,
Kathleen,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife of the late William (Bill), loving mum of Michael and Susan and mother in law to Steve and Sue, also a cherished nan of Christopher, Jessica and Sam and a great nan to Theo and Ethan.
She will be fondly remembered
and sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Due to current restrictions,
a small, family attended service will be held to commemorate her life. Donations in memory of Kathleen will be greatly appreciated on line or directly to Trinity Hospice.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 8, 2020