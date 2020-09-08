Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Raby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Raby

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Raby Notice
Raby Kathleen Passed away peacefully
on 28th August 2020,
Kathleen,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife of the late William (Bill), loving mum of Michael and Susan and mother in law to Steve and Sue, also a cherished nan of Christopher, Jessica and Sam and a great nan to Theo and Ethan.
She will be fondly remembered
and sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Due to current restrictions,
a small, family attended service will be held to commemorate her life. Donations in memory of Kathleen will be greatly appreciated on line or directly to Trinity Hospice.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -