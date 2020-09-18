|
Raby The family of the late Kathleen Raby wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the cards, floral tributes received and donations to
Trinity Hospice.
Special thanks to all staff of Glenroyd Nursing Home for their care of Kathleen during the
past 12 months.
Thanks to Ian Rushton for a comforting service and to
Alison Orchard and Gordon Beith and the staff of Co-op Funeralcare in Blackpool for their kindness and support during this sad time.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 18, 2020