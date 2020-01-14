|
TEASDALE Kathleen Passed away in the
loving care of the Ryecourt Care Home on Tuesday 31st December 2019,
aged 70 years.
Devoted wife of the late Phil,
dearly loved mum of Pippa and Jenny, a cherished grandma
of Lottie, James and Penny
and a much loved sister
of Eileen and Jimmy.
Celebration of life service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made
for Alzheimer's Research UK
The family invite you to wear colourful attire to represent Kath's love of colour.
All donations and enquiries to:
D. Hollowell & Sons
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020