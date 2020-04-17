|
|
|
BUCKLEY Keith Turner Passed away in the care of
his loving family on Sunday
12th April 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey, much loved Dad of Lindsay, Kerry and Michelle. Loving granddad of Ben, Ashleigh, Paige, Amelia and Daisy. Keith will be sadly missed by
all his friends and family.
Due to current circumstances, sadly this a private funeral
by invitation only.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired,
to Highfield Road Day Centre.
Donations to be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/
charity-donations/
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, 497 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RE.
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020