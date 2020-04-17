Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Buckley

Notice Condolences

Keith Buckley Notice
BUCKLEY Keith Turner Passed away in the care of
his loving family on Sunday
12th April 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey, much loved Dad of Lindsay, Kerry and Michelle. Loving granddad of Ben, Ashleigh, Paige, Amelia and Daisy. Keith will be sadly missed by
all his friends and family.
Due to current circumstances, sadly this a private funeral
by invitation only.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired,
to Highfield Road Day Centre.
Donations to be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/
charity-donations/
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, 497 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RE.
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -