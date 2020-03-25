Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Metcalf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Metcalf

Notice Condolences

Keith Metcalf Notice
METCALF Keith Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Tuesday 17th March.
Aged 75 Years.
Loving Dad to all his children. Devoted Grandad to Tiana and Teegan. Wonderful neighbour
and friend to Gill, James, Lynne, Mavis and Enid.
Keith will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 1 st April at 10:00am. Donations in lieu of flowers to Trinity Hospice. Family flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool, 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -