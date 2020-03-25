|
METCALF Keith Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Tuesday 17th March.
Aged 75 Years.
Loving Dad to all his children. Devoted Grandad to Tiana and Teegan. Wonderful neighbour
and friend to Gill, James, Lynne, Mavis and Enid.
Keith will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 1 st April at 10:00am. Donations in lieu of flowers to Trinity Hospice. Family flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool, 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020