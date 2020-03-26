Home

METCALF KEITH Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 17th March.
Aged 75 Years.
A loving son to Anne and Anthony and brother to Amy and Tom
Loving Dad to all his children. Devoted Grandad to
Tiana and Teegan.
Wonderful neighbour and friend to Gill, James, Lynne, Mavis and Enid.

Keith will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

His funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium
on Wednesday 1st April
at 10:00am. Donations in lieu
of flowers to Trinity Hospice.
Family flowers welcome.
All enquires to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road,
Blackpool, 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020
