'Reverend Keith Sillis' On Tuesday 14th January 2020, peacefully whilst at
his home in Thornton,
Keith passed away aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Barbara, much loved Dad
to Andrew and Nigel, a dear
father-in-law to Rebecca and Debra and a loving Grandad to Zac, Gabrielle, Hannah and Liam.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Thornton (Thornton Parish Church) on Monday 27th January at 11:00am, followed by a private family burial within the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The Bishop's Ordination Fund c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
