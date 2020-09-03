Home

WHITTAKER Keith On Thursday 27th August 2020,
suddenly but peacefully whilst in
hospital and of Thornton-Cleveleys
Keith, passed away aged 72 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of Sally, much loved Dad to Lauren and Emily, a loving Grandpa to Lily and Ben, a dear Brother to Judith and a loving Uncle to Rhys and Bethan.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A private family funeral service
will take place.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020
