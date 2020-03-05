|
|
|
BAXTER Ken Passed away peacefully
in Hospital
on 19th February 2020,
aged 71 years.
Ken was a much loved husband, dad, grandad and big grandad.
He will be fondly remembered
and sadly missed by all.
His funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium
on 17th March 2020 at 2pm.
Donations may be
made in lieu of flowers
to benefit the North West
Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3JG, Tel: 01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020