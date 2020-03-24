Home

Ken Berry Notice
Berry Ken Passed away peacefully on
10th March 2020, aged 83 years.
The dearly loved Husband to Enid, a
much loved Dad to Carl, Carol and
Jayne, also a dear Father in Law,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Oswald's Church, Preesall on
Monday 30th March at 10.30 am,
followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu to Alzheimer's Research UK .
C/o and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel: 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020
