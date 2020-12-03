|
|
|
Church Ken Passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Tuesday 17th November 2020,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband
of Bunny, much loved dad of Stephen, David, Jenny and Sue, dear father in law of
Martin, Lou and Judith.
Cherished grandad of Danielle, Emily, Oliver, Laura, David, Mark and Becky and great grandad
of George, Summer, Jack,
Theo and Oscar.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 7th December at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to RNLI.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D.Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Thornton
Tel: 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020